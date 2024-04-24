Residents speak of seeing huge clouds of smoke during Wolverhampton factory blaze
Residents have spoken of seeing big clouds of smoke and fire from their windows after a blaze broke out at a Wolverhampton factory.
Plus
Published
Fire crews were called to Blakenhall Industrial Estate on Moorfield Road at around 3.50pm on Tuesday to tackle the flames.
Around 40 per cent of the factory – which is believed to manufacture plastics and metals – was involved in the blaze.
Darren Tanner, who lives nearby, described seeing a "big plume of smoke".