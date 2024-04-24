Destiny Mitchell moved into the 3m by 1m glass and metal shelter in Selly Oak, Birmingham, seven months ago.

The 26-year-old, who has autism, lives in the disused bus stop on Bristol Road with boyfriend Ryan, 31, and her 44-year-old mum.

Destiny says the council offered them temporary accommodation but she does not want to be separated from her mum, who also has autism.

Destiny Mitchell, 26, is homeless and has turned a bus stop into a temporary home on the Bristol Road, Selly Oak, Birmingham

The trio have tried to give the graffiti-covered shelter home comforts with a carpet, drawers and even an old pair of Super Mario curtains where the timetables were once displayed.

They have also been given garden chairs, a bin and sleeping bags from wellwishers.

She says the three of them use tape and cardboard given to them by students to patch up leaks in the roof and walls of their shelter.

Destiny says they slept in a doorway of a Greggs but moved into the bus stop after being moved on by the police.

She said: “When we found this place it was my idea to create this living space.

“Before I lived in a bus stop, I was sleeping in a blanket on the floor, but I didn't feel safe.

“I’ve been living here for seven months. Before that we lived near Greggs before the police moved us on.