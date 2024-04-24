Fire service confirms cause of Wolverhampton factory blaze as new footage shows devastation left behind

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The smoke plume could be seen from miles around yesterday afternoon after the Global Metal Finishers factory at Blakenhall Industrial Estate was ablaze.

Pictures and video inside the factory taken today show the devastation left behind.

West Midlands Fire Service, West Midlands Police, the electric board and the Environment Agency all attended the scene.

This morning, a spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The incident was scaled down at 8.30pm and by 9.30pm, firefighters with breathing apparatus were no longer required.

Plumes of smoke could be seen travelling across Wolverhampton's skyline

"Crews remained in attendance dampening down and turning over hotspots throughout the night.

"At around 3.30am, it was confirmed that no hot spots, smoke or smouldering were found, with further inspections arranged for early morning."

Smoke seen billowing from the factory

The spokesman added: "The factory unit was around 50m x 70m with approximately 40 per cent of the mezzanine floor and roof involved in the accidental fire."

The aftermath of the fire at Global Metal Finishers

Six crews were mobilised and a drone was used by the fire service at the blaze.