Wolverhampton teenager stabbed over eight times and killed in few moments of extreme violence, court told

Terrell Marshall-Williams, aged 16, was fatally stabbed in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at around 4.30pm on Monday, September 18.

Two men, Omari Lauder, 23, from Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston and 22-year-old Mpho Obi, from Strathfield Walk in Merry Hill, are charged with Mr Marshall-Williams’ murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court for the first day of their trial yesterday.

Police at the scene following the stabbing

They are also charged with possessing an offensive weapon and possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Lauder denies all the charges but, before the trial started, Obi admitted the drugs charges.

He also admits stabbing Mr Marshall-Williams but denies his murder.

The court heard the killing took place at a flat at which a man well known to Mr Marshall-Williams and the two defendants lived, a residence Obi had previously called 'a crack den.'