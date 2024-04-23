Wolverhampton charity The Baby Bank set to expand after cash windfall

The baby bank can now significantly expand their services and recruit five additional volunteers, installing storage units and increasing their stock of essential baby items.

Dr Karyne Tazi, Executive Director of The Women and Families Resource Centre which operates the Wolverhampton Baby Bank said: “We are extremely delighted to receive this donation from the Morrisons Foundation. This incredible donation will help us to continue supporting more families affected by the cost-of-living crisis by ensuring that children have the essential items they need to thrive.”

The Women and Families Resource Centre has been supporting vulnerable or disadvantaged women, children and families from across Wolverhampton for over 15 years.

The charity was established in 2009 when a group of local women became concerned that vulnerable and disadvantaged families’ needs were not being met and since then they have provided a number of services, including advocacy, support and wellbeing as well as creating the much-needed baby bank facility which offers invaluable baby items completely free of charge to families in need.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “The cost of living crisis has hit us all hard, particularly those from families in hardship who were already struggling to support their babies and young children. That’s why I’m very proud that we’ve been able to provide this grant to cover the costs of baby milk, baths, nappies, strollers and other items that are essential to caring for young families.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £40 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

The Women and Families Resource Centre is a charity which supports vulnerable or disadvantaged women, children & families by advocating and empowering them to overcome barriers and vulnerabilities, relating to their mental & physical health and wellbeing.