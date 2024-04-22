Buses diverted following 'incident' in Wolverhampton

The incident on Wednesfield Road, Wolverhampton, was first reported at around 9.04am on Monday morning.

Not much is yet known about the nature of the incident, however, it has caused heavy disruptions to regular public transport travel, with the National Express West Midlands services 9, 59, 69 all being diverted.

The buses will now travel via Stafford Street, Cannock Road, Victoria Road, Bushbury Road, Church Street.

Services 9, 59 & 69 are diverting on both directions via: Stafford Street, Cannock Road, Victoria Road, Bushbury Road, Church Street. Apologies for any disruption to your journey.

Emergency Services have been approached for more information.