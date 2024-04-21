Delivery company looking to expand into region

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

XPO Transport Solutions UK Ltd has applied to change its existing licence by adding an operating centre in Wolverhampton which would house 10 goods vehicles and three trailers at H & AA Ltd, which is based on Everrady Yard on Lower Walsall Street.

The plans have been submitted to the Traffic Commissioner in Leeds, which has asked for anyone with objections or representations about the plan to get in touch by May 7.

This includes owners or occupiers of land near the site. Submissions must be made in writing.