Arsenal fan Sir Keir Starmer popped into Wolverhampton micro pub before heading to The Molineux

The Gunners fan popped into the Hail to the Ale pub in Claregate which only has one room so he could enjoy a pint without being besieged by locals demanding selfies or political point scoring.

Now leader of the opposition Sir Keir cannot just just wander into a Wetherspoons due to his security team's concerns, however, the micropub was perfect for a pre-match pint.

It was three points on Sir Starmer's mind as the season ticket holder at Arsenal wanted to put a week from hell for his team which were beaten by Aston Villa last Sunday and dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

However, the in demand Labour leader could not swerve talking shop for two long as Wolverhampton MP Pat McFadden, who is helping mastermind Labour's General Election campaign and who was celebrating his team Celtic's cup semi-final penalty shoot out victory earlier yesterday. West Midlands Mayoral candidate Richard Parker also joined Sir Keir at the Pendeford Avenue micro pub. Mr Parker hails from Bristol but it is not known whether he is a Rovers or City fan.

A Wolves fan who spotted Sir Keir before the game, said: "Everyone deserves a break from the day job, and I bet he knows his stuff about Arsenall. I did not want to bother him, but I reckon he should promise to scrap VAR, that would be a vote winner round here."

Arsenal went on to beat Wolves 2-0 at The Molineux.