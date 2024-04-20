Woman and teenagers deny shooting father-of-seven in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Deavon Harrison, aged 46, was shot dead at a house in Dunstall Hill, Dunstall, at around 12.50pm on December 30 last year.

On Friday his alleged killers Kerry Francis, aged 42, of Foxglove Way, Wombourne; Jonathan Williams, aged 19, of no fixed abode and a youth, aged 16, who cannot be identified due to being under 18, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a directions hearing.

All deny murder and possessing a firearm. The 16-year-old was also charged with possessing a bladed article.

Deavon Harrison, 46, a father-of-seven, was found with severe wounds at an address on December 30

Judge Michael Chambers fixed a trial date for June 24 and adjourned the case until then. All three were remanded in custody.