Woman and teenagers deny shooting father-of-seven in Wolverhampton
Three people aged between 42 and 16 have appeared in court charged with the murder of a Wolverhampton father-of-seven.
Deavon Harrison, aged 46, was shot dead at a house in Dunstall Hill, Dunstall, at around 12.50pm on December 30 last year.
On Friday his alleged killers Kerry Francis, aged 42, of Foxglove Way, Wombourne; Jonathan Williams, aged 19, of no fixed abode and a youth, aged 16, who cannot be identified due to being under 18, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a directions hearing.
All deny murder and possessing a firearm. The 16-year-old was also charged with possessing a bladed article.
Judge Michael Chambers fixed a trial date for June 24 and adjourned the case until then. All three were remanded in custody.