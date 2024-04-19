Supersonic hero ready to run his 19th London Marathon in memory of loved ones

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Earl Edwards has taken part in the prestigious run every year since 2005 to 'help other people' as he 'knows what it's like' to lose someone you love.

This year he is running for Breast Cancer Now, and has raised over £4000 for the charity.

The 51-year-old said: "Everyone is struggling, everyone has their own problems, whether it's them or someone they know that has cancer, mental health issues, have suffered a stroke, anything.

"I've lost a lot of good friends and family to heart conditions and illness over the last few years. So I want to do everything I can to help others."

Earl lost his own father to cancer, as well as his uncle, and said his girlfriend's mum was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Earl Edwards will be running his 19th London Marathon dressed as Sonic the Hedgehog. He is pictured with sponsors Costas Gavriel, Jon Stuart, Pete Gavriel and Pete Goss

Most recently Earl lost his auntie and his best friend, both to cancer.

"This is why I help other people – because illness affects everybody," Earl said.

"I am dedicating this run to my good friend Jade, her loving family and her children, as well as my auntie. I am also dedicating it to everyone who has lost someone.

"At the London Marathon we all come together as one team; you always bump into someone doing the same thing as you, which is helping someone they love."

Mr Edwards, who works as an activities coordinator at The Willows care home in Codsall, runs every night after clocking out.

"I get my stuff on and just run," he said. "I put lots of time and effort into what I do, I always put 110 per cent and push myself that extra mile for anyone."

His former fundraising efforts have involved running the London Marathon with his three friends in 2014 dressed as characters from the film Cool Runnings, completing the course in just under six-and-a-half hours and raising money for Children with Cancer UK.

He has also done a bungee jump for Compton Hospice and ran 182 laps around Aldersley Stadium in just under 12 hours.

This year, he will be running as video game character Sonic the Hedgehog, but promises his costumes will get 'more exciting' by the year.

"A new year comes with a new, exciting costume, and I will keep running every year," Earl said. "Watch this space!

"I'd like to thank everyone for their kind donations and my main business sponsors for this years marathon."

Anyone wishing to donate to Earl can do so in person at Birches Bridge Fish Bar, Wolverhampton Road, Budgens on Pendeford Mill Lane, or online at justgiving.com/fundraising/earl-edwards6.