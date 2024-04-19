Racism probe after alleged racist abuse by Wolves fan towards former star Morgan Gibbs-White

Stafford-born Gibbs-White, 24, left Wolves for Forest in 2022. He scored against his former club in their 2-2 draw last Saturday.

A statement read: “The club is aware of an allegation of racial abuse directed towards Morgan Gibbs-White from an away supporter at Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Nottingham Forest strongly condemns racism and all other forms of discrimination. We will continue to work with the authorities on the matter and won’t be commenting further whilst the investigation is ongoing.”

Gibbs-White was spotted by Wolves as youngster and first joined Wolves at the age of eight.