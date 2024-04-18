Wolverhampton road closures set to be in place for annual Sikh celebration
Residents have been warned to expect road closures and diversions as an annual celebration of the Sikh faith takes place.
Roads across the Blakenhall area of Wolverhampton will be closed for several hours on Sunday as members of the Sikh community come together to parade through the streets in celebration of Vaisakhi.
The annual event is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world to mark the birth of the Khalsa and the establishment of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.
It will be marked on Sunday by a colourful parade called Nagar Kirtan, which will pass through communities, allowing people of all faiths to join in the celebrations on the route.
The parade will start at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on Sedgley Street at around 11.30am on Bromley Street before heading down Dudley Road through the shops and past Phoenix Park and onto Wolverhampton Road.
It will then take a right turn onto Dudding Road before turning onto Patricia Avenue up to the roundabout with Himley Crescent and onto Ednam Road, following the road down the junction with Goldthorn Hill.
The parade will then turn left onto Goldthorn Hill and head up to Upper Villiers Street, where the parade will follow the road down past the Guru Nanak Teg Bahadur Gurdwara and back onto Bromley Street where the parade will end back at the Gurdwara.
There will be a number of road closures along the route between 11am and 1.30pm to allow for the parade to pass by, with the following roads closed to access:
Bromley Street
Sedgley Street
Dudley Road
Cousins Street
Curzon Street
Byrne Road
Chapel Street
Napier Road
Ranelagh Road
Knox Road
Arthur Street
Phoenix Street
Hawthorne Road
Wanderers Avenue
Poplar Street
Parkfield Road
Goldthorn Hill
Wolverhampton Road East
Greenly Road
Dudding Road
Ward Road
Patricia Avenue
Park Drive
Himley Crescent
Dudley Walk
Honor Avenue
Rosemary Crescent
Ednam Road
Park Street South
Fowler Street
Upper Villiers Street
Argyle Road
Chetwynd Road
Cyprus Street
Moorfield Road
Cross Street South
Sunbeam Street
Marston Road
Lower Villiers Street