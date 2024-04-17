Wolves-mad cafe set for two epic 12-hour shifts in five days for late kick-offs

On Saturday, Wolves are playing their first Saturday night game against Arsenal which means Top Nosh cafe, just off Queen's Square, will be open from 7am as normal all the way to kick-off.

And then on Wednesday, for the match against Bournemouth, they will be doing the same, but they will be serving bacon butties with smiles on their faces because Wolves will officially be in the Premier League for another year after a point against Nottingham Forest at the weekend confirmed another season in the top flight, leaving early-season fears of relegation a distant memory.

Top Nosh owner Jag Singh said: "We have to open longer when there are night games, normally we would close on a Saturday during the afternoon but because it's the first Saturday night game we will open over 12 hours.

"However, after the result this weekend we know we will be in the Premier League next year, and that is fantastic for the city as a whole."

Despite the game being past dinnertime Jag revealed Wolves fans will likely be eating breakfasts before the game.

He said: "Our fans love a bacon bap but it does not matter what time of day we are open, they love a breakfast!"