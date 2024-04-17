'I've worked at Boots in Wolverhampton for 50 years – it's the only job I've ever had'

Lillian Binder started her career at the Boots in Wolverhampton's Mander Centre in April 1974, at only 17 years old, starting a working life that will span half a century.

Now, after 50 years of work, the 66-year-old from Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, was surprised by staff, family, friends and co-workers from days past in a fantastic celebration of the monumental achievement.

Now, Lillian has talked about working at the health and beauty retailer over the years, saying that it's the only job she has ever had, and the only job she could imagine doing.

Lillian said: "It's been fantastic. I was so nervous when I came to work today. It really doesn't feel like 50 years at all. I mean, I still remember when I started the company 50 years ago like it was yesterday.