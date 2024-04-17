Cantona set to hit the notes rather than the back of the net in Wolverhampton musical gig

For the five years Eric Cantona graced the Old Trafford pitch, Manchester United fans would serenade their hero with the chant “Ooh aah Cantona".

Cantona in his football days with former manager Alex Ferguson. He will appear at The Wulfrun Hall tomorrow night to promote his new album,

Now, some 27 years after he retired from football, he will be singing back as part of a 14-date-tour which reaches the Wulfrun Hall tomorrow night.

More used to Molineux or Old Trafford rather than The Wulfrun or Manchester's Palace Theatre where he will be on Saturday, the 57-year-old will appear on stage with just two musicians, highlighting his debut live album Cantona Sings Eric – First Tour Ever which has songs recorded from performances he did last year.

Eric Cantona performing at Bloomsbury Theatre, London last year

His move into music should come as no surprise – this renaissance man has already re-invented himself as an actor, with numerous credits to his name including the big budget Elizabeth, Ken Loach film Looking for Eric and Netflix series Inhuman Resources – and has also dabbled in painting and poetry.

Eric Cantona will perform his new album at the Wulfrun Hall on Thursday night. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

The experience of touring Europe in 2023 including dates in London, Manchester and his native Marseille, whose football team he also graced for three years between 1998 and 1991, should stand him in good stead as Wolverhampton audiences get their first taste of the mercurial Frenchman's musical talents.

Tickets for the gig are still available from £33 – for full details visit thehallswolverhampton.co.uk.