Struggling patients urged to get in touch with health inspectors as GP surgeries move to online booking only

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors urged patients to get in touch with them directly so they can "decide when and where to inspect".

Bosses for surgeries across the Black Country said they were "aware of the feedback" and were "working with these practices to ensure that the system is being used as we, and local patients, would expect".

The Express & Star revealed last week the issues being faced by Wolverhampton's most vulnerable as several of the city's surgeries move away from taking appointment bookings over the phone.

Since then, we have been inundated by residents from across the region who are all experiencing similar difficulties in accessing vital GP care.

It comes as leaders of some surgeries apologised to patients over the new booking difficulties, vowing to find improvements, while others maintain the new systems were making a "positive difference".

Those registered under surgeries of the Health and Beyond Partnership claim the city's elderly, low income residents and disabled are at serious risk due to the new 'total triage' system.

They fear patients are being "shut out" from face-to-face appointments in a move to reduce phone waiting times, which in turn, they say, adds more pressure onto local urgent care and A&E departments.

It has since come to light that several other surgeries across the region use a similar system including Showell Park Health Centre on Fifth Avenue in Wolverhampton and those under the Your Health Partnership such as Regis Medical Centre in Rowley Regis.

Jennifer Fung, a CQC spokeswoman for the region, said: “We’re aware that some people have reported difficulty in accessing appointments at services provided by the Health and Beyond Partnership. CQC is in contact with the provider, and partners, to make sure people are able to access the care they need.

"We are also aware that some people have reported difficulty in accessing appointments at services provided by the Your Health Partnership. CQC is in contact with the provider, and partners, to make sure people are able to access the care they need.

“Our priority, at all times, is the health and wellbeing of people using health and social care services. We would encourage anyone with concerns about a health or social care service to raise these with CQC, through our website, email at enquiries@cqc.org.uk, or phone at 03000 616161. This information helps us decide when and where we inspect.”

Health bosses in the region say the new system "allows you as the patient to navigate your way to the most appropriate care without the need to phone the practice" – and have even hailed the move as "reducing our phone waiting times significantly".

In Wolverhampton, the new total triage system has been implemented at the following practices in the Health and Beyond Partnership: Bilston Urban Village, Ettingshall Medical Centre, Parkfield Medical Centre, Woodcross Health Centre, All Saints Surgery and Grove Medical Centre.