Rail services hit with delays due to signalling issue

There will be rail replacement bus services running between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury across Tuesday due to the signalling problems on the line between Albrighton and Codsall.

West Midlands Railway reported the issue on social media at around 6.12am and sent out a further message that the rail replacement service was in place due to the ongoing issue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "There is a line Problem between Albrighton and Codsall, due to a fault with the signalling system between Albrighton and Codsall.

"Rail replacement services are running between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury in both directions

"To find your next available service, go to WMR.uk/plan"