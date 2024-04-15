Tories kick off Police and Crime Commissioner campaign in Wolverhampton

Former police inspector Tom Byrne is the Tory candidate to face Labour incumbent Simon Foster who ensured another election after winning a court battle with the Home Office.

Wolverhampton West General Election Tory candidate Mike Newton and Mr Byrne knocked doors throughout Penn to spread their message about cutting crime.

Mr Newton said: "From what I am hearing on the doorsteps, crime is the number one quality of life issue for Wulfrunians. Just about everyone here in Wolverhampton is affected by crime or fear of crime.

"This week I spoke to several women who are scared to let their kids out after school due to the fear of both knife crime and County Lines drug activity, and today I met yet another victim of vehicle theft. These are hard-working decent Wulfrunians doing their best to get by and they should not be living in fear of a professional criminal class. We need to get serious about knife crime and I would strongly support a mandatory minimum five year sentence for possession."

He added: "Tom Byrne, our candidate for Police Commissioner, is a former WMP Inspector and he has both the personality and plan to restore traditional and effective policing to Wolverhampton. He has my very strong support.

"Finally, communities must play their part in creating conditions where young adults are given every opportunity to thrive. Last month I launched the Newton Family Foundation for Leadership, which takes young adults from the West Midlands to North Wales for outdoor leadership experiences. The pilot was a great success. Our young adults are our greatest asset and we must give them every opportunity to find their feet in a difficult world."

Tom Byrne added: "I joined Mike Newton and local councillors at the former Tettenhall Police Station, which has been an eyesore on the High Street since Labour closed it several years ago.

" know that Mike and the councillors have been campaigning hard on this issue, and I am fully supportive of their campaign to bring this building back into use for the benefit of the local community."

He added: "Last autumn, the PCC set a deadline of 31st March for WMP to be removed from special measures. Over a week after this date, the PCC appears to have missed his own deadline - and we’re still waiting for an update.

"The West Midlands deserves more than this. If elected in May, I will make getting the force out of special measures an immediate key priority."