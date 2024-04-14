Application made to extend opening hours for popular Wolverhampton pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Marston's PLC has made the application to Wolverhampton Council Licensing in order to advance the opening hours for sales of alcohol at the Golden Lion on Cannock Road.

Under the application, the pub would be able to open for the sale of alcohol at 8am from Monday to Sunday.

Wolverhampton Council has asked that if anyone wishes to make representations about the application, they can do so in writing to the Licensing Service at Wolverhampton Civic Centre or by email at licensing@wolverhampton.gov.uk by April 24.