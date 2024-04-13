Search for missing Wolverhampton man called off after body discovered in Cannock

Officers were looking for a 32-year-old missing person known as Kenneth, from Wolverhampton. Previous police appeals say he was missing for a month.

Sadly, a body was recovered on land near Pye Green, Cannock last night.

Staffordshire Police said "formal identification will take place in due course."

Detective Inspector, Helen Kirkland, added: “Kenneth’s family have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this very difficult time. They are being supported by police officers.

"We would like to thank our colleagues, partner agencies and the public for their assistance and support during the search.

The death, at this stage, is not being treated as suspicious, but officers say they will continue to investigate to establish the full circumstances and a report for HM Coroner will be prepared.

Staffordshire Police have made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to recent police contact.