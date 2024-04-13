Former Wolverhampton pub suitable for redevelopment sold to mystery businessman

Offers in the region of £575,000 were invited by Towler Shaw Roberts for The Summer House at Steelhouse Lane, Wolverhampton. The property occupies an area of 0.29 acres.

Martin Zaki, who handled the salefor Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The opportunity to purchase the former Summer House pub appealed to a number of interested parties who were attracted by the development potential of the property.

“The neighbouring properties include a mix of residential and commercial premises, so the site offers exciting scope to be developed for a variety of uses, subject to planning. It’s well situated on Steelhouse Lane, which links directly to the A41, with Wolverhampton city centre less than a mile away.”

“There are currently refurbishment works within Wolverhampton as part of a regeneration scheme, which includes a £4.4 billion investment into several projects throughout the city centre over the next five years.”

The former pub currently features a bar area and kitchen facilities. The upper floor provides residential accommodation, including four bedrooms, office, store/pantry, kitchen and WC.

It also benefits from an extension to the ground level, which is a residential studio annex with WC and kitchen facilities.

The property, with land to the rear and side, has double gated access from both Steelhouse Lane and Eagle Street, along with a double garage, bin store and wooden shelter.