'My tea room got the worst review ever and our response made us even busier'

K Teas Cakes, a tea room on Georges Parade, Wolverhampton, has created a funny sign to hit back at their only negative online review which dubbed them "the worst place ever."

The review, which was posted by Trip Advisor user, Ian T, made the bold claim following a visit where he apparently had to wait longer than usual for his food, saying the panini he had ordered was "flat and tasted awful" and was "made with stale bread."

The negative response claimed the tea room was 'the worst place ever'

Now, Caty Jones, owner of K Teas Cakes, who started the tea room in September 2017, has hit back at the review in her own jolly style, creating a sign that invites people to try "the worst place ever".

Caty said: "It all started on Monday. We had a really busy morning, we have never been this busy so we only operate with two people on Mondays, so service was a bit slow.