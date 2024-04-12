More than 1,800 homes near Wolverhampton in the dark due to power outage
A power cut has left more than 1,800 homes near Wolverhampton in the dark.
An estimated 1,827 properties have been impacted by the issue in the WV10 postcode and surrounding areas.
The power outage was first reported to National Grid at around 6.40pm on Friday.
The energy company said engineers were working to fix the problem and estimated to restore all supplies by 8.30pm.