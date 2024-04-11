Alexen remembered as staff and pupils at Wolverhampton school raise money with Race for Life.

Over 1,300 people at Ormiston SWB Academy in Bilston ran, jogged and walked their way to raise the charity money through their own Race for Life

The event was organised in memory of a former student whose positive and fighting spirit provided inspiration for the entire school, and for all those in the local community who are have faced difficulties brough about by cancer.

With the race taking place on the school grounds, the fundraisers put their fitness to the test for charity, raising funds through individual donations and sponsorship. Throughout the course, friends cheered each other on as they completed the run and celebrated their achievement together.

Staff and pupils put their best foot forward in Ormiston SWB Academy's Race for Life

The race was also a crucial opportunity to train for the academy’s principal, Dan Mason who is running the London Marathon later this month for the same cause, with the full support of the academy behind him.

As part of their support for the charity, the academy has additionally held non-uniform days and cake sales to encourage as many staff and students to get involved as possible, hoping to raise even more funds and support.

Mr Mason said:“I am so proud of what SWB has achieved with our Race for Life, and the dedication and commitment that our students and colleagues have brought to this meaningful cause which represents the very best of our community spirit.

“It was held is in memory of a former student, Alexen, his positive spirit and his mantra that encouraged all to ‘be a rainbow in someone’s cloud’.

Three pupils from Ormiston SWB Academy in front of a bench installed in memory of a former pupil. Over 1,000 people from the school raised money for Cancer Research in his memory,

"Having lost a leg to cancer prior to his arrival at Ormiston SWB Academy, Alexen had already faced challenges beyond the comprehension of most, but he didn't let it get to him, and he never his smile which was incomparable and his infectious energy for life infectious.

"At the start of Year 11, when Alexen’s cancer returned leaving him with a terminal prognosis, his determined spirit pervaded his entire outlook and was inspirational for our whole school.

“Alexen left a considerable hole at SWB, having forged the very best of relationships with staff and students alike and built memories that they look back fondly on now.

"It is so important we celebrate him through this fundraising, knowing that what we have raised will have a significant impact for those affected by cancer.”