Tips and advice around money saving available to residents at open day

The Help at the Hub event will see a wide variety of city organisations offer free advice and information.

The event will take place at Stratton Street Community Centre on Nine Elms Lane in Heath Town on Tuesday, April 23 between 11am and 2pm.

It has been organised by the council’s Public Protection Scams Team who will be handing out free scams awareness and prevention packs.

Residents with questions and concerns can meet with Aquarius, Camphill Village Trust, Citizens Advice Bureau, Cost of Living advisors, the council’s Customer Services, Council Tax and Housing Benefits advisors, Healthwatch, Public Protection Scams team, The Hope Centre, Waste Services, Wolves Foundation, Wolves at Work and Wolverhampton Homes.

Residents are welcome to drop in and speak to any number of the organisations for free help and assistance.

John Roseblade, director of resident services at Wolverhampton Council, said: “This will be the twelfth in our series of Help at the Hub days which take support and advice into local communities.

“People are welcome to pop in and find help with concerns they may have, from work and health to finances and scam awareness.”

Residents do not have to book an appointment but are asked to please be prepared to wait if the event is busy.