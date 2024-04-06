Fallen tree causes heavy traffic in Wolverhampton as region battles strong winds

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A large tree was brought down on Tettenhall Road, at its junction with Newhampton Road West, on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called and tasked with making the route safe again.

The fallen tree on Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton.

As a result, motorists have been warned of disruption to their journeys, with slow moving traffic seen along Tettenhall Road onto Wergs Road.

It comes as a flurry of high winds and rain is expected to sweep across the region this weekend as Storm Kathleen approaches.

Gusts are expected to reach up to 44 miles per hour in Wolverhampton on Saturday evening but are expected to calm slightly of Sunday to 38 miles per hour.