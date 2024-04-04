The 17 cheapest postcodes to buy a house in the Black Country
The Black Country has plenty of decent places to live, and there are bargains to be had on the house price front if you're prepared to look. But where are the cheapest areas in the region?
Plus
By Mark Morris
Published
Well, according to a new report, if you want to buy a property in Wolverhampton City Centre (WV1), you'll only have to pay an average of £159,286.
According to a new house prices report generated by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery and based entirely on average house prices, that is the cheapest part of the Black Country.
Below you can see the cheapest 17 areas, broken down by postcode.
Wolverhampton City Centre (WV1)
£159,286
Pleck (WS2)
£161,865
Smethwick (B66)
£167,320
Walsall town centre (WS1)
£175,941