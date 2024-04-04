The 17 cheapest postcodes to buy a house in the Black Country

Well, according to a new report, if you want to buy a property in Wolverhampton City Centre (WV1), you'll only have to pay an average of £159,286.

According to a new house prices report generated by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery and based entirely on average house prices, that is the cheapest part of the Black Country.

Below you can see the cheapest 17 areas, broken down by postcode.

Wolverhampton City Centre (WV1)

£159,286

Pleck (WS2)

£161,865

Smethwick (B66)

£167,320

Walsall town centre (WS1)

£175,941