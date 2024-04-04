Rare 19th century season ticket for West Brom up for sale at sports auction

The ticket, which is listed as being a ladies' pass would have admitted them to the club's former ground at Stoney Lane where Albion played from 1885 until 1900.

The season ticket dates back to 1894-95 when Albion played in the then Football League First Division.

It is listed on the West Bromwich based company's website with a description saying: "Very rare item of West Brom memorabilia. Ticket is split at the spine and shows signs of age related wear which you would expect given its over 120 years old. This apart its complete and given its age still in fair condition."

A season ticket from 1894-95.

The ticket will be auctioned off online between April 14-16 with a guide price of £170-£200 and the lot is already live with the current bid standing at £150.

Also on auction is a rare Wolves programme from a 'second test' game against South Africa in the Rand Stadium, Johannesburg in June 1951. Billy Wright was captain and Peter Broadbent and Roy Swinbourne were in the Wanderers line up. The lot has an auctioneer's estimate of £220-260 and there are currently no bids.

Wolves versus SA, 1951.

Another item for bidding is a rare friendly game between Wolves and Albion played at Hednesford Town 1953 with the programme selling on the day for 3d and there is also a programme from when Wolves played in Los Angeles, with Uruguayan side Cerro the opposition. The current bidding for the Hednesford friendly programme is £80 with a guide price of £90-£100.

Wolves vs W.B.A, 1953.

Bidding for all items ends on Tuesday August 16 – for full details go to www.midlandsportauctions.co.uk