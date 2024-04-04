One year anniversary of children's service celebrated by charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Compton Care has been running its Children and Young People’s (CYP) Service since being awarded £79,810 funding by BBC Children in Need to support young members of its patients’ families.

The funding enabled the charity to welcome a new Children and Young People’s Support Worker, Lusia Coombes.

Over the last year, Ms Coombes, supported by a team of volunteers, has helped more than 100 children and young people, as well as their families, and has also delivered 42 one-to-one sessions of emotional support with children and young people both in school and on site at Compton Hall.

The service provides monthly workshops designed to support emotional wellbeing, reduce feelings of isolation and encourage children and young people to build positive, supportive peer relationships within a caring and nurturing environment at a very difficult time in their lives.

The workshops have included visits from the Animal Man, memory making activities and wellbeing sessions hosted by Compton’s Complementary Therapy team, while the team have also arranged family picnics, days out and visits to the theatre.

Impact officer at BBC Children in Need, Helen Wilson, who was keen to see the positive difference the funding has made in the community, attended an Easter Egg Hunt event organised by Compton.

Families came to enjoy themselves at the Easter Egg Hunt at Compton

She said: “It was great to see first-hand the real difference Lusia and the CYP Service are making, not only to the children but in the support that they offer the whole family at such a difficult time.”

One parent shared: “The project at Compton Care provides an invaluable service for children experiencing the loss of a loved one, enabling them to grieve and also celebrate those lives in a safe and secure, fun and friendly environment.”

To find out more about the support Compton Care offers for children and young people, contact its Advice and Referral Line on 01902 774570 or go to comptoncare.org.uk.