Wolverhampton's Box Park was supposed to open this year – here's why that might not happen

The £6 million leisure area had been due to open this year on land between Bell Street and Cleveland Street, but Wolverhampton Council is now considering alternative sites.

Hoardings around the site in Cleveland Street still say that the space will be opening this year. But Mark Taylor, deputy chief executive of Wolverhampton Council, was unable to confirm whether this would still be the case.

The news comes just three months after Wolverhampton Council submitted a planning application for the site between Cleveland Street and Bell Street, and released a series of artists' impressions of how the space would look.

An artist's impression of the proposed 'box space' in Dudley

Artist's impression of Wolverhampton's proposed 'box space' in Bell Street