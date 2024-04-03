Teenager takes on own 10k challenge and raises hundreds of pounds for cause close to his heart

Jonah Byrne was meant to run the RunThrough Wolverhampton 10k at the end of March, but due to a football injury he was unable to participate.

Instead, the 13-year-old from Wolverhampton organised his own 10k run to raise money for Compton Care to support his best friend Ryan Heaney, 14, who lost both of his grandparents, Marg Flanagan and Tom Flanagan, to cancer before Christmas.

After finally recovering, Jonah planned his own route and set off from Molineux on Easter Sunday, ending the 10k run at Wightwick & Finchfield Cricket Club he and Ryan are members of.

He crossed the finish line at 48 minutes and his efforts have raised £725 for the Wolverhampton-based charity.

Jonah's mother Jenny Byrne said: "Our eldest son ran 10k on Sunday to raise money for Compton Care.

"He was meant to run the RunThrough Wolverhampton 10k at the end of March but he suffered a trauma injury to his left eye playing football in the week before and was not allowed to run.

"Instead, his 12-year-old sister, Rosie, ran in the official event in his place.

"He planned a route from Molineux to his cricket club to complete his own 10k, hoping for a sub 50 minute time.

"He was raising money for Compton Care to support his best mate Ryan Heaney, who lost both grandparents unexpectedly in quick succession to cancer before Christmas.

"Jonah and Ryan have been best friends since nursery school and Jonah wanted to do something to show support.

"Compton Care is the charity the Flanagan and Heaney family chose for donations at the funerals of both Marg Flanagan and Tom Flanagan who passed in August and November 2023.

"Cheered on by his three siblings, Jonah set off from Molineux on Easter Sunday, replicating some of the official route and ending at the cricket club he and Ryan are members of.

"The Heaney and Flanagan family came out to cheer him on and they are really grateful for his efforts."

Jonah said: "I wanted to do something to show my support. Ryan's family mean a lot to me and Compton Care supported all of them.

"I was gutted not to run the actual event but I’m proud of my sister for stepping in. I want to thank everyone who sponsored me, I never expected to raise so much money and I’m grateful to have done it in memory of Tom and Marg."

Donations can still be given by visiting justgiving.com/page/jonahwolves10k

By Rony Omar