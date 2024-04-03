Landlady of Wolverhampton pub threw glass at police officers investigating stabbing

Sammy Jo-Baker, aged 36, reacted badly to questioning from officers who had been called to the Gunmakers Arms, Bradmore at around 2am on Sunday March 10.

Trouble had flared outside and a man who had been stabbed came running inside to seek help.

Baker was celebrating her husband's birthday and a manager was in charge, but it was she who faced questioning from two police officers who attended.

Dudley Magistrates Court heard she became agitated and anxious with 'the same questions which she couldn't answer' and threw a glass from a recycling box which landed between the two of them and smashed, with the shards of the glass narrowly missing both of them.