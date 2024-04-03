Free courses helping parents to learn while juggling family responsibilities

Adult Education Wolverhampton has developed a range of courses and delivered them in several schools and community centres around the city.

The courses are tailored and delivered in the community to suit the needs of parents, their children and families.

Anna Place, deputy head of Adult Education Wolverhampton, said: “Our family learning courses are aimed at helping individuals to feel more confident, get back into learning, or to prepare them for the world of work.

“They can also help adults help their children – for example, the parenting course aims to help parents use better strategies at home and help their children with homework, while the ICT course is helping parents confidently email and communicate with teachers.

“In most cases, our family learning students go on to complete further learning and gain qualifications to enhance their career prospects.”

Family learning student Baljit Kaur said: “The family learning sessions have been great, they have given me confidence and a great deal of knowledge, and these skills have enabled me to help my children with their schoolwork which is very rewarding.

“My newfound confidence has given me the motivation to apply for a job and I now work as a lunchtime supervisor at a primary school.

“Family learning has also given me the enthusiasm to continue my learning. I hope to go on to gain English, maths and digital qualifications with Adult Education Wolverhampton and I will be applying for jobs to work as a teaching assistant.”

Chantal Walcott, who has completed basic ICT and online safety and is currently doing driving theory, added: “The family learning classes have helped me to gain more confidence and to learn topics that I would never have been able to understand on my own.

“I have three children, two with special needs. My husband works long hours and works away, so I have to do a lot on my own and the lessons have helped me to do things for myself.”

For further information call Adult Education Wolverhampton’s Student Services team on 09102 558180, email enquiries@aes.wolverhampton.gov.uk or visit aes.wolverhampton.gov.uk

By Rony Omar