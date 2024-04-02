Egg-citing Easter hunt around Codsall village in aid of vital service

Staff at the Codsall Hive, a pottery painting cafe on Church Road, have challenged families and their little ones to make their way around the village to find 28 bunnies in the windows of local businesses.

Families can prepare to see some familiar faces as the rabbits are decorated as well known singers, actors and kids TV characters – expect Elton John, Bluey, Harry Potter and Pikachu.

The hunt, which is taking place every day until April 12 – apart from on Easter Sunday – will raise money for South Staffs First Responders. It starts from The Codsall Hive where families can pick up a map for £3.50 and begin the hunt.

Lavinia Thompson, owner of The Codsall Hive, said: "We are passionate about enabling family time away from computers and TVs, enabling creative activity that the whole family can enjoy together. We love the village and community where we are based, and enjoy bringing the local businesses together. We are all independent business helping each other out.

"The charity that we are raising money for is very relevant to us and our customers, and of course they are all volunteers. They're the first people you call on in an emergency."

More information can be found at codsallhive.co.uk/our-workshops.