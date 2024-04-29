Tesla promising surprises for its Wolverhampton opening

The opening event at its sales, servicing and body repair centre is planned for Saturday, May 4 from 11am to 4pm.

The centre is on Mammoth Drive at Wolverhampton Science Park.

It offers customers the opportunity to buy new and certified pre-owned Tesla cars.

The sales and services facilities will be followed by a dozen new supercharging bays and body repair services later this year.

The American company, owned by Elon Musk, will showcase key products at the opening including the best-selling EV for 2023 – Model Y, and the recently upgraded Model 3 and Tesla’s Cyberquad for kids.

Customers wishing to attend can sign up at tesla.com/en_gb/event/wolverhampton-open-day

During the event there will also be tours of the service centre, a chance to meet some of the Tesla team and light bites with the local Tesla community.