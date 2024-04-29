Tesla promising surprises for its Wolverhampton opening
Electric car giant Tesla is promising surprises for the community when it opens its new 71,000 sq ft site in Wolverham,pton.
The opening event at its sales, servicing and body repair centre is planned for Saturday, May 4 from 11am to 4pm.
The centre is on Mammoth Drive at Wolverhampton Science Park.
It offers customers the opportunity to buy new and certified pre-owned Tesla cars.
The sales and services facilities will be followed by a dozen new supercharging bays and body repair services later this year.
The American company, owned by Elon Musk, will showcase key products at the opening including the best-selling EV for 2023 – Model Y, and the recently upgraded Model 3 and Tesla’s Cyberquad for kids.
Customers wishing to attend can sign up at tesla.com/en_gb/event/wolverhampton-open-day
During the event there will also be tours of the service centre, a chance to meet some of the Tesla team and light bites with the local Tesla community.