'Vehicle fire' causes hour-long delays on the M6 in the Black Country

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 10 for Walsall.

A traffic cam image showed long queues building up at Junction 10.

According to National Highways, traffic was completely stopped on the motorway due to the blaze.

Emergency services were reportedly on the scene.

At around 11am, there were 30 minute delays and around 4 miles of congestion, but after midday this soon rose to 60 minute delays.

West Midlands Roads warned that traffic was stretching back to Junction 7 for Great Barr.

The urged fans travelling to Walsall ahead of their match against Salford City to be mindful of the traffic.