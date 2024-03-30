Want to work off those chocolate eggs? The region's best walks to do this Easter

With everyone sitting down to enjoy some delicious chocolate eggs and take part in Easter festivities, David Wilson Homes has made a list of the best pub walks to help burn off the Easter calories.

The list of walks features easy, intermediate and challenging treks that all pass the UK's most beautiful pubs, locks, bridges and forests.

In the list, Wolverhampton's Wombourne was selected to have the best pub walk this Easter, featuring a picturesque but medium difficulty 11.1km walk that takes you along the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal system, while also taking you past a number of locks and bridges.

The route includes the lovely Navigation Inn, which sits on the other side of the canal when you reach Greensforge Lock.

The walk is also a perfect choice for animal lovers, with the route being scattered with ducks, birds, rabbits and other wildlife.

Also on the list for the West Midlands was Shropshire's Coalport, an easy walk that takes around two hours to complete and features a 7.6km route.

The circular pub walk leads you from the Woodbridge Inn, through Iron Bridge, and back around to the Woodbridge Inn, with some amazing scenic paths to take.

The walk features a number of stopping points, including the Coalport China Museum, the Iron Bridge Toll House, and of course, the Iron Bridge itself.

The list also features some walks that are further afield, including Lincolnshire's Dunston, Scotland's Glasgow, Wrexham's Erbistock, Kent's Oxford, and finally Mullion in Cornwall.

