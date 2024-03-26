Two arrests after shotgun and ammo found during Heath Town police raid

Police swooped on a flat in Heath Town, Wolverhampton, yesterday and two men are in custody.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Armed officers acting on local intelligence attended the property in Hobgate Road yesterday and seized a firearm and ammunition.

"Two men at the address were arrested and during a search of the premises investigators also recovered a knife. One man, aged 21, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and a second man, aged 45, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

"They remain in custody this afternoon as our investigation continues."

The raid was part of the ongoing operation against serious crime, Operation Target.

The spokesman added: "The arrests are part of Operation Target which sees us taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber-crime and fraud.

"Anyone with information about those involved in serious, organised crime across Wolverhampton is urged to pass information to police by calling 101, reporting via Live Chat online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."