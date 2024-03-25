25 photos from the 'biggest Wolverhampton 10K race' in years - with 2,000 runners setting off from Molineux
Wolverhampton genuinely came alive with the vibrant energy of nearly 2,000 eager runners as they marked the return of the city's beloved 10K race.
By Mark Morris
Published
Last updated
Setting off from Molineux on a crisp Sunday morning, the event was good vibes all round, packed full of community spirit, fundraising and some impressive athletic prowess.
Against the backdrop of Wolves' stadium, families, individuals, and running clubs united in a shared passion for fitness and camaraderie.
And one of our photographers was there to capture everything - from warm-up to crossing the finish line - on camera. Below is every single photo he took.