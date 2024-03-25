25 photos from the 'biggest Wolverhampton 10K race' in years - with 2,000 runners setting off from Molineux

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Setting off from Molineux on a crisp Sunday morning, the event was good vibes all round, packed full of community spirit, fundraising and some impressive athletic prowess.

Against the backdrop of Wolves' stadium, families, individuals, and running clubs united in a shared passion for fitness and camaraderie.

And one of our photographers was there to capture everything - from warm-up to crossing the finish line - on camera. Below is every single photo he took.

Wolverhampton 10K

Runners from left to right: Simon Alderson, Jason Cooke and Kuldip Khela.

From left to right: Steven Cook, Sara Paskin,Gtant Jaundrell.

Oli and Josh Woodberry.

Kane Matthews and Luke Brown.

The Junction Boxing Club, Bushbury.

Ronaldo Hare from Dudley.

Danielle Staples from Cannock.

Runners warming up.

Spider Man!?!?

Warming up.

Ready to go.

The start line.

A brisk start.

Waving to supporters.

It was a happy 10K with good vibes all round.

Spider Man... again.

Runners in action.

It was a very well attended event... as you can see.

Getting ready.

Molineux! They couldn't have picked a better venue to start the event.

The mayor.

Nice weather makes for a nice photo inside the stadium.

Branding.

Another view inside the stadium.