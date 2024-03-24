Watch: Sunshine breaks out for the biggest Wolverhampton 10k race in three years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bright sunshine and dry conditions greeted runners as they set off from inside Molineux Stadium for the annual event organised in aid of good causes including official charity partner Compton Care.

Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre and Mayoress Lynn Plant send the runners on their way

The race on Sunday morning was officially started by Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre followed by a warm-up session led by WV Active staff.

Wolverhampton 10K runners warm up at Molineux Stadium

More than 1,700 took part in the event including a team representing event commercial partner education technology and cyber security firm Concero.

Running in aid hospice charity Compton Care - Simon Alderson, Jason Cooke and Kuldip Khela

Among the runners were hairdresser Sarah Vaughan, aged 39, of Piper Road, Castlecroft, and gym worker Jet Nahar, aged 23, of Nevis Court, Compton, who took part to raise cash for the children's charity Cleft Lip & Palate Association. Hannah, who completed the race in 50 minutes, said: "This was my first 10k ever. I did really well!"

Wolverhampton 10K at Molineux Stadium

Jet says: "I'm an assistant gym manager at Energie Fitness and I asked the members if they were taking part in the 10k and Hannah came forward so we did it together.

Wolverhampton 10K at Molineux Stadium

"She actually beat me - it took me 55 minutes."

Wolverhampton 10K runner in fancy dress

Health and fitness stands included University College Birmingham which supplied massages, and race organisers Run Through. Entertainers include duo It Takes 2 and Revellers Steel Band.

Wolverhampton 10K at Molineux Stadium

Run Through operations assistant Hannah Jackson said: "This is the third year running for us in Wolverhampton and it's the biggest event yet. It's growing.

"More than 1,700 people took part and supporters came too, so there's a lot of people here today. It's gone really well with a massive turn out.

"There's a really good atmosphere with a family feel. It's been the perfect day for running."

Participants included families, individuals and running clubs.

The winner was Karl Quiney in 33mins:07secs; second was Henok Asmelash, of Warley Woods Pacers, in 34mins:32secs; and third Aston Nicholls in 34mins:39secs. Women's senior open winner was Anne Kibble in 40mins:53secs.