New programme aims to help children discover joy of reading

National children’s literacy charity, Bookmark Reading, has announced it will be launching its ‘Your Story Corner’ programme in Wolverhampton this month.

Primary schools in the city will be able to apply for the £2000 per-school donation of high quality, diverse books and teaching resources, as part of Bookmarks’ vision of helping all children to discover the joy of reading.

The charity said that more than one in four children leaves primary school unable to read well and said it was disadvantaged children who are disproportionately affected.

Bookmark works to deliver much needed books and resources to schools to improve reading cultures, as well as trains volunteers to deliver one-to-one reading sessions with children in person or online.

Emily Jack, CEO of Bookmark Reading Charity said; “We are really pleased to be coming to Wolverhampton and offer Your Story Corner to primary schools across the city.

"Children in deprived areas need our support more than ever and these Your Story Corner packs are a great first step towards breaking the cycle of children leaving primary school unable to read well.”

Bookmarks decision to come to the city has been based on a number of factors, including the high levels of child poverty the city experiences.

Eligibility criteria for the Your Story Corner pack include schools with higher than average proportion of children on free school meals, lower than national average Key Stage 2 reading levels and Income Deprivation Affecting Children Index (IDACI).

The charity works with schools across the country and is calling for more volunteers to get involved to deliver 30 minute reading sessions with the children who need support the most.

Bookmark pays for volunteers DBS checks, delivers training and offers them support so that they can deliver fantastic and fun reading sessions, enabling all children to discover the joy of reading.

Primary schools in Wolverhampton will be able to apply for Your Story Corner until April 29, after which packs will be delivered to schools in the first week of June.

To find out more about the programme and to volunteer for it, go to bookmarkreading.org