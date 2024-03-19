Grandfather murdered by his own nephew in Wolverhampton street over family spat

Twenty-seven-year-old killer William Connors, known as Bill, married the victim's daughter and his first cousin Bridget Anne, aged 35, three years ago, but the relationship took a nosedive when Connors's bad temper led to him smashing up their family home a number of times. His fed-up wife issued an ultimatum that if any further damage was caused to the property in Dunstall Park, the police would be called.

The defendant, who kept his own flat in Park Village, either could not help himself or did not believe his wife would throw him out, but on September 11 last year they had a row and she dialled 999. He chased her out to the street, grabbing her mobile phone before throwing it to the ground damaging it.

William Connors

Thomas Connors. Photo: West Midlands Police

When he was arrested and taken into custody, she was given temporary refuge accommodation in Walsall. Connors remained at Wolverhampton Police Station until later that afternoon when he was released on bail with conditions not to contact her at all. However, the banned driver who was disqualified from the road from 38 months for drink driving in 2021, returned to his Cannock Road flat before getting into a white Mercedes estate and driving to his in-laws home in Compton Road looking for his wife at about 8pm.