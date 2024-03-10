Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder of Harleigh Hepworth in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers arrested the teenager on Saturday night and he remained in custody on Sunday as detectives continued their enquiries.

Harleigh Hepworth, 17, believed to be from Rugeley, was discovered with fatal wounds at West Park last Thursday, at around 4.30pm.

A police statement on the arrest added: "We are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat, or call 101, quoting log 3259 of 7 March.

"We have also activated our Major Incident Public Portal, where you can submit any photos or video, which may assist our detectives here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."