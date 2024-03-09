Pictured: Harleigh Hepworth who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton - as police release update on investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth, from Staffordshire, died in West Park after being stabbed at 4.30pm - as families were enjoying an afternoon in the beauty spot.

Pictured: Harleigh Hepworth (West Midlands Police).

Police said on Saturday afternoon that their enquiries are "continuing", adding that detectives are "following a number of lines of enquiry to catch who was responsible for his tragic death."

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "A cordon around the park has now been lifted but you can expect to see a visible presence in the area as part of our investigation and to offer reassurance.

"A teenager has lost his life and we're working round the clock to get justice for Harleigh and his family.

"We continue to work tirelessly with partners to steer young people away from violence with weapons," the statement continued.

It comes after Chief Superintendent Rich Fisher, of Wolverhampton Police, urged people with information to come forward on Friday evening.

He said: "Another young life has tragically been taken by knife crime and our focus is bringing those responsible to justice.

"We are keeping Harleigh's family updated with this fast-moving investigation and our thoughts are with them at this devastating time.

"We would like to thank the people of Wolverhampton, and particularly those in this area of West Park, who have been coming forward with information following this awful incident.

Police also announced there would be increased patrols in the area after the fatal attack.

West Park reopened on Saturday. Flowers, candles and notes were left overnight and there was a huge outpouring of emotion on social media as the teenager's family and friends struggled to come to terms with his death.

Floral tributes were left after the park reopened.

Police are encouraging anyone with information which can assist their enquiries to get in touch via Live Chat, or call 101, quoting log 3259 of 7 March.

Police have also activated the Major Incident Public Portal, where you can submit any photos or video, which may assist detectives here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).