Confirmed: No train services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton until further notice due to landslip

The Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury section of the line was closed yesterday following the discovery of the landslip.

An image of the area of track affected showed a large section of the bank which appeared to have fallen away.

The situation caused chaos for commuters with services terminating at Wolverhampton or Shrewsbury – depending on which route passengers were travelling.

Coincidentally, planned engineering works were taking place this weekend (March 9 - March 10) between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, with rail replacement transport in operation.

But it has now been confirmed the disruption will stretch beyond Monday.

This morning, Network Rail warned the issue might not be resolved until March 28.

Then this afternoon, West Midlands Railway confirmed that the issue would be ongoing from Monday and beyond.

In advice issued on their website they said: "Rail replacement transport will be in operation between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton in both directions, calling at all stations.

"West Midlands Railway local services will continue to operate between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street.

"Transport for Wales services are also affected between Birmingham International and Shrewsbury," the advice continued.

"We're really sorry to all affected customers for the inconvenience and disruption this will cause."

They also issued ticket acceptance advice for people who have to travel between the affected locations.

Travel Advice

You can use your ticket on the following services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham, at no extra cost:

London Northwestern Railway

West Midlands Railway (alternative services)

You can also use your ticket on the following services, at no extra cost:

National Express West Midlands Bus Route 5 [Wolverhampton] (NXWM): Wolverhampton - Bilbrook - Codsall

Arriva Buses Midlands:

Bus Route 4 [Telford] (Arriva Midlands): Telford - Wellington - Oakengates

Bus Route 9 [Wolverhampton] (Arriva Midlands): Bridgnorth to Wolverhampton

Bus Route X10 - Telford Central to Shrewsbury

Bus Route 55A - Telford Central to Stafford

Bus Route 5E - Telford Central to Stafford NOT calling at Muxton