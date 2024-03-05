The iconic design that changed the face of Wolverhampton

Our historic image also shows changes to the street scene under way which were to shape modern Wolverhampton.

Here we are at the junction of Victoria Street and Darlington Street, and if the date on our archive photo is correct it was taken on September 14, 1931. And just look at that traffic.

Demolition under way in 1931 at the junction of Victoria Street and Darlington Street.

Apart from the various cars, if you look closely you may be able to make out a horse-drawn cart, while on the right is a trolleybus.

So busy, in fact, that on a little platform in the centre of the road stands a policeman in white coat and white hat directing the traffic.