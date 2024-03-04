Wolverhampton mayor tells councillors that roof of Civic Centre 'would not collapse on them'

Councillor Mike Hardacre assured members that the building was safe after the Express & Star revealed that the roof of the Civic Centre contained reinforced aerated autoclave concrete (Raac), the so-called 'danger' concrete which has resulted in the closure of public buildings across the country.

The mayor joked: "It sometimes feels as if, in the face of minor difficulties, that the sky is going to fall in. Can I assure you that neither the sky, nor the ceiling is going to fall in on this building.

"As part of this whole issue, despite the lurid wishes of the Express & Star, it's not going to happen. Let's hope it falls on the right people."

Councillor Hardacre said a small piece of the material had been discovered during a routine inspection, which would be replaced during the summer break.