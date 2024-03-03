Park runners come together to celebrate 500th event

Dozens of people headed for West Park in Wolverhampton to be part of the 500th event for Wolverhampton Parkrun and enjoy a bracing 5K run around the park.

It was a day for family, friends and ardent joggers to stretch their legs, tie up their shoes and embark on three laps of the park, whether through running, jogging or just enjoying a walk.

The runners are given their marching orders ahead of the start

The Parkrun is a free, volunteer-ran event held in West Park every Saturday from 9am and has been a feature of the park since 2013.

It has proven continuously popular more than a decade on, as dozens of runners roll themselves out of bed early on a Saturday morning to exercise in the fresh air and catch up with friends.

The 500th edition brought people of all ages out to the park to do the Parkrun, with some people putting in the kilometres in fancy dress.

Mark Sinclair from Dudley joined other runners dressed as Prince

Co-event director Phil Evans said the day had gone well, despite the frosty weather, and said that there had been a celebratory feeling in the air.

He said: "It went well and, as always, people were enthusiastic, with the volunteers doing a great job and everyone being really friendly to each other.

"We also handed out a number of additional things today, including cake, chocolates and flapjacks and I think it went really well, considering the weather.

"It's hard to believe we've been going for this long, but people love it and it just seems to be growing and growing all the time."

Mark Sinclair brought some Purple Rain flair to the event

Mr Evans said he wanted to offer a big note of thanks to all the volunteers who had helped to run the event over the years, saying that the event didn't work without people offering their time, and spoke about what make Parkrun special.

He said: "I want to say a big thank you for making this a success because without them, this couldn't take place at all and I'm always trying to encourage people to volunteer.

"Parkrun is inclusive to everyone and some people want to run a good time and run as quickly as they can, while a lot of people just want to get around and do the 5K.

It was a day for families to run together

"Some people just want to come along and walk around and have a chat with people and that's fine, so it's something for everyone."

Mr Evans also said that Parkrun, to him was a really nice event to put on and said he hoped to keep it going to the next big landmark anniversary.

He said: "What I enjoy most is just watching people participating and pushing each other along, while also socialising together, and it really is just an upbeat event.

Runners get ready to tackle the 5K course

"With a lot of things in this world not being so positive at the moment, it's just a nice event to bring people together and they really seem to enjoy it.

"We have no plans to stop doing it, so I hope it'll carry on and we'll get to 600, then 700 and beyond."

To find out more about Wolverhampton Parkrun, go to parkrun.org.uk/wolverhampton/

Facts about Wolverhampton Parkrun: