Legendary Wolverhampton karate teacher awarded sport's top honour

Dr Josh Johnson has taught karate in Wolverhampton for over 50 years, currently at Woodfield Sports and Social Club, and was even a world champion in the 1970s.

In a surprise event, Dr Josh Johnson was awarded a 9th Dan (Kuban) Black Belt in karate. This is one of the highest awards given. Few people in England have obtained that award from Federation of English Karate Organisations (FEKO).

Dr Johnson’s family, students and friends were given advance notice that the award would be made at Woodfields Sports and Social Club after his class. Josh was unaware that the award was going to be presented to him.

Dr Josh Johnson with his 9th Dan

Daughter Natalie said: “Few understand our father’s lifetime dedication and hard work in teaching and supporting many generations of students.

Her sister Eleanor added: "He was a world champion in karate. He is also a champion dad.”

Eleanor was awarded a Black Belt in 1986.

From the early 1970s, Wolverhampton gained a huge reputation in competitive karate championships. Josh Johnson was among a local team that became world champions.

Since then, Josh has taught children and adults who themselves have obtained awards and become national and international champions.

It takes years to achieve a 1st Dan Black Belt in most martial arts and getting one after four years of hard training is good going. It then, usually take more time going from 1st to 2nd Dan, making 9th Dan is a massive achievement.

Josh said: "I am overwhelmed. What a great day."

Josh was awarded an MBE for his efforts to help others

Councillor Paul Singh, who has a keen interest in judo, noted “In every sport there are special individuals who have achieved greatness whilst helping others. In boxing there is Mohammed Ali, in football there is Pele and we have Dr Josh Johnson in karate.”

Josh helps run an allotment in Penn and regularly attends Penn Residents’ Association meeting.

He was a member of the university board and now is a board member of Wolverhampton Voluntary and Community Action (WVCS).

Simeon Greene co-chair of WVCA said, “I have known Josh for 50 years. I also know many students he taught who become champions too. I and others in the community consider him to be a personal friend. His work with Wolverhampton communities is real and lasting. That’s why when there are tensions in the area he is someone to go to for his wisdom and guidance.

"We are proud to have him as a WVCS board member."

Penn Residents Association chair and local artist Debbie Peach, who had previously been commissioned to do a portrait of Josh, commented, “It was a real delight to be present at the event where one of Wolverhampton’s great martial artists and community leaders was acknowledged properly.”