Wolverhampton city centre venue wants to extend licensing hours

An application for a premises licence has been made to Wolverhampton Council by Beet Holdings for Beets Lounge, in Pipers Row.

The application will allow live and recorded music and the supply of alcohol from midnight to 2am Monday to Thursday, midnight to 4am on Friday and Saturday and an extension of one hour on a Sunday to 3am

Any representations regarding the licence can be made in writing to Licensing Services. Civic Centre, St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton, WV1 1SH or by email to licensing@wolverhampton.gov.uk by Friday March 22